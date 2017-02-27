Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.

The deal comprises of $2.2 billion in cash at closing and up to $650 million in potential milestone payments, according to a statement by Perrigo, which confirmed an earlier Reuters report about the agreement. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Diane Craft)