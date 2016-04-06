JOHANNESBURG, April 6 South Africa's Sun
International has shelved its 9.5 billion rand ($623
million) plan to buy rival casino owner Peermont Group, the
company said on Wednesday.
Sun International, which owns and operates casinos and
hotels in Africa and Latin America, last year announced its
intention to buy 100 percent of Peermont's holding company,
Maxshell 114.
Peermont owns and operates several hotels and eight casinos
in Africa's most advanced economy.
"I can confirm that we informed the Tribunal that we have
abandoned our intention to merge, and will not be taking any
further steps to implement the merger," Sun International
spokesman Michael Farr said, referring to the nation's
Competition Tribunal, an antitrust oversight body.
South Africa's Competition Commission last year recommended
that the deal be blocked, saying that the transaction would
prohibit competition in Gauteng, the nation's most populous and
prosperous province.
"The parties informed the Tribunal at a pre-hearing that
there was uncertainty as to whether the merger would go ahead
and asked for the case to be removed from the roll," the
Competition Tribunal said in a statement.
($1 = 15.2391 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)