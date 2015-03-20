JOHANNESBURG, March 20 South African hotel chain Sun International on Friday announced plans to take over casino resort group Peermont for nearly 9.5 billion rand ($775 million)

To fund the acquisition, Sun intends to roll over nearly 3.9 billion rand of Peermont's senior debt while taking on a fresh facility of about 575 million rand, it said in a filing to regulators.

($1 = 12.2598 rand)