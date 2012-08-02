* Second-quarter earnings per share $0.30 vs est $0.33
* Second-quarter revenue $95.4 mln vs est $97.2 mln
Aug 2 Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc posted
quarterly results that missed analysts' estimates on higher
coffee prices and a rise in administrative costs.
The company's net income fell to $4 million, or 30 cents per
share, for the second quarter, from $5.1 million, or 38 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 33
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $95.4 million, but came in below
analysts' estimates of $97.2 million.
The company, which has the bulk of its stores in California,
along with locations in Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts,
Oregon and Washington, said green coffee costs rose 16 percent
per pound during the second quarter.
Peet's Coffee earlier this month said it would be taken
private by Germany's Joh. A. Benckiser for $73.50 per share in
cash, in a deal valuing the company at about $1 billion.
The company's shares have spiked 30 percent since their July
20 close, before the deal with Joh. A. Benckiser was announced
on Monday. They closed at $74.74 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.