Aug 2 Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc posted quarterly results that missed analysts' estimates on higher coffee prices and a rise in administrative costs.

The company's net income fell to $4 million, or 30 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $5.1 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $95.4 million, but came in below analysts' estimates of $97.2 million.

The company, which has the bulk of its stores in California, along with locations in Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington, said green coffee costs rose 16 percent per pound during the second quarter.

Peet's Coffee earlier this month said it would be taken private by Germany's Joh. A. Benckiser for $73.50 per share in cash, in a deal valuing the company at about $1 billion.

The company's shares have spiked 30 percent since their July 20 close, before the deal with Joh. A. Benckiser was announced on Monday. They closed at $74.74 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.