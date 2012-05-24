PRAGUE May 23 Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens posted a 15 percent rise in first quarter core profit, helped by higher output thanks to a new production line.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 9.5 million euros, above the average estimate of 9.23 million in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Net profit rose 36.4 percent to 8.7 million euros year on year in the quarter, also boosted by unrealised foreign exchange gains.

Pegas maintained its outlook for EBITDA to grow 5 to 15 percent in 2012 after showing a 2011 rise of 2.4 percent, at the low end of its guidance last year. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)