PRAGUE Aug 30 Czech synthetic textiles maker
Pegas Nonwovens reported a 15.2 percent rise in core
quarterly earnings, helped by higher output thanks to a new
production line.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 8.01 million euros ($10.0
million), meeeting a forecast for 8.01 million in a Reuters
poll.
The company reported a steep drop in profit to 449,000 euros
from 4.4 million in the 2011 period, hit by foreign exchange
losses from debt revaluations. Analysts had forecast a 280,000
euro loss.
Pegas maintained its outlook for 2012 EBITDA to grow 5-15
percent , up from 2.4 percent last year.
($1 = 0.7982 euro)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)