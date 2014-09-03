PRAGUE, Sept 3 Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens is considering issuing crown-denominated bonds for medium-term financing to help repay bank loans, the company said on Wednesday.

It said it would look at the response from investors and market conditions and added the possible issuance, being looked at with Austrian Erste Group Bank's local unit Ceska Sporitelna, would not increase net debt of the company. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)