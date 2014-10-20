BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Net interest and dividend income increased $429,000 to $4.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qahewb) Further company coverage:
PRAGUE Oct 20 The board of Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens has approved a prospectus for issuing bonds worth up to 2.5 billion crowns ($115.93 million) to pay down bank loans, the company said on Monday.
The final decision on issuing the bonds is subject to market conditions, Pegas said, adding any issuance would not lead to an increase in the firm's net debt.
Erste Group Bank's Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna is the lead manager for the potential issue and Wood & Co. is a manager. (1 US dollar = 21.5650 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday: ** Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash, to expand its fast-growing portfolio of prepared foods. ** Straight Path Communications Inc said it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", topping AT&T Inc's o