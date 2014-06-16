PRAGUE, June 16 Shareholders of Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens approved a dividend of 1.10 euros per share from 2013 profit, up from 1.05 euros the year before, the synthetic textiles maker said on Monday.

The record date was set as Oct. 17 and the payment date as Oct. 29. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)