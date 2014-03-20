PRAGUE, March 20 Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 14-percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter to 10.6 million euros helped in part by a weaker Czech crown.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had expected quarterly EBITDA of 10.1 million on average.

For the whole year the maker of synthetic non-woven textiles such as baby nappies reported EBITDA growth of 1.1 percent to 38.6 million euros. It said it expected EBITDA to grow by between 12 and 22 percent in 2014.

