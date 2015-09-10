PRAGUE, Sept 10 Czech artificial textile maker
Pegas Nonwovens has signed a contract for the delivery
of a new production line for its plant in Egypt that is expected
to be put into operation in the second quarter of 2017, the
company said on Thursday.
Pegas said the second line would raise production capacity
at its Egyptian plant to 45,000 tonnes annually.
"We consider this type of production line, with its lower
overall investment costs, lower demands on infrastructure and
lower capacity to be an expansion technology platform which is
suitable for penetration into new, especially developing
markets," Pegas Chief Executive Frantisek Rezac said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)