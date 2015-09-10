PRAGUE, Sept 10 Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens has signed a contract for the delivery of a new production line for its plant in Egypt that is expected to be put into operation in the second quarter of 2017, the company said on Thursday.

Pegas said the second line would raise production capacity at its Egyptian plant to 45,000 tonnes annually.

"We consider this type of production line, with its lower overall investment costs, lower demands on infrastructure and lower capacity to be an expansion technology platform which is suitable for penetration into new, especially developing markets," Pegas Chief Executive Frantisek Rezac said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)