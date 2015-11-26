PRAGUE Nov 26 Czech artificial textile maker
Pegas Nonwovens reported a 94 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit, pressured by rising raw material costs
and the absence of currency gains seen a year ago.
Net profit fell to 0.5 million euros, well below the average
estimate of 3.0 million euros seen in a Reuters poll.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), dropped 31 percent to 8.2 million
euros, missing estimates. The company said it expected full-year
EBITDA at the lower ended of its guided range of 44.0 million to
48.5 million euros.
