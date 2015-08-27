PRAGUE Aug 27 Pegas Nonwovens'
second-quarter core earnings fell 9.6 percent to 8.9 million
euros ($10.10 million) due to a rise in polymer prices and the
revaluation of a share option plan, the Czech artificial textile
maker said on Thursday.
That was short of the 9.4 million euros forecast by analysts
polled by Reuters for earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Net profit fell 61 percent to 2.0 million euros, below the
2.5 million expected by analysts.
The company reiterated that it expected a full-year EBITDA
of 44.0 million to 48.5 million euros.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)