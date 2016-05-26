UPDATE 2-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
PRAGUE May 26 Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens' first-quarter net profit fell 97 percent, mainly due to exchange-rate losses, it said on Thursday.
Net profit fell to 0.5 million euros, below the average estimate of 1.75 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), dropped 8.1 percent to 11.6 million euros, in line with estimates.
The company confirmed its full-year EBITDA guidance, expecting it to grow to 43.0 million to 49 million euros. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)
IMENTI, Kenya, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a five-acre piece of land being prepared for planting, James Mwenda shouts at his two oxen, commanding them to move in a straight line as they pull a ripper that cuts a long slit into the unploughed ground.