PRAGUE Nov 27 Czech synthetic textiles maker
Pegas Nonwovens' third- quarter earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 35.9
percent from a year earlier to 11.9 million euros, the company
said on Thursday.
Revenue increased by 25.9 percent to 60.4 million
euros($75.6 million) while net profit soared by 283.5 percent to
8.9 million euros.
Pegas also confirmed its forecast for annual EBITDA to grow
by 12 to 22 percent from 38.6 million euros in 2013.
(1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by David Clarke)