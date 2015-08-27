(Adds comment on chance of longer stoppage)

PRAGUE Aug 27 Czech artificial fabrics maker Pegas Nonwovens is on the "safe side" with raw material supplies for now despite a stoppage of production at supplier Unipetrol, Pegas's chief executive said on Thursday.

A fire earlier this month halted petrochemical production at Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's plant and the company said on Thursday a resumption of full production was still a matter of months.

When asked about the impact on Pegas, CEO Frantisek Rezac said the company had the support of other suppliers and also had its own safety stock of raw materials and finished products.

"Even without this production we will have enough material in September and we will be still keeping our standard level of safety stock," he said on a call with analysts.

"And we have promises from other suppliers to continue with support when we will need it. It means now that we are on the safe side."

Rezac said he did not believe the company would be without a supply of polypropylene, even if the stoppage lasted three months. He said a longer stoppage could affect prices but that this was not his expectation.

"If (there is) no production at Unipetrol maybe it would impact our purchase price, it might be a little bit higher ... But I don't expect this situation," he said.

Pegas reported earlier on Thursday a 9.6 percent drop in second-quarter core earnings to 8.9 million euros ($10.1 million) due to a rise in polymer prices and the revaluation of a share option plan.

The company reiterated that it expected full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 44.0 million to 48.5 million euros in 2015. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)