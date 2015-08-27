(Adds comment on chance of longer stoppage)
PRAGUE Aug 27 Czech artificial fabrics maker
Pegas Nonwovens is on the "safe side" with raw
material supplies for now despite a stoppage of production at
supplier Unipetrol, Pegas's chief executive said on
Thursday.
A fire earlier this month halted petrochemical production at
Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's plant and the company
said on Thursday a resumption of full production was still a
matter of months.
When asked about the impact on Pegas, CEO Frantisek Rezac
said the company had the support of other suppliers and also had
its own safety stock of raw materials and finished products.
"Even without this production we will have enough material
in September and we will be still keeping our standard level of
safety stock," he said on a call with analysts.
"And we have promises from other suppliers to continue with
support when we will need it. It means now that we are on the
safe side."
Rezac said he did not believe the company would be without a
supply of polypropylene, even if the stoppage lasted three
months. He said a longer stoppage could affect prices but that
this was not his expectation.
"If (there is) no production at Unipetrol maybe it would
impact our purchase price, it might be a little bit higher ...
But I don't expect this situation," he said.
Pegas reported earlier on Thursday a 9.6 percent drop in
second-quarter core earnings to 8.9 million euros ($10.1
million) due to a rise in polymer prices and the revaluation of
a share option plan.
The company reiterated that it expected full-year earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
44.0 million to 48.5 million euros in 2015.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)