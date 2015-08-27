PRAGUE Aug 27 Czech artificial fabrics maker
Pegas Nonwovens is on the "safe side" with raw
material supplies for now despite a stoppage of production at
supplier Unipetrol, Pegas's chief executive said on
Thursday.
A fire earlier this month halted petrochemical production at
Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's plant and the company
said on Thursday a resumption of full production was still a
matter of months.
When asked about the impact on Pegas, CEO Frantisek Rezac
said the company had the support of other suppliers and also had
its own safety stock of raw materials and finished products.
"Even without this production we will have enough material
in September and we will be still keeping our standard level of
safety stock," he said on a call with analysts. "And we have
promises from other suppliers to continue with support when we
will need it. It means now that we are on the safe side."
