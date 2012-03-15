PRAGUE, March 15 Czech synthetic textiles
maker Pegas Nonwovens reported on Thursday a 3
percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit, helped by the launch
of a new production line last year and lower input prices.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose to 10.0 million euros ($13.03 million), in line
with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
The company swung to a 2.3 million euro net loss due to
foreign exchange losses and an increase in deferred tax, it
said.
Pegas said it expected EBITDA to grow 5 to 15 percent in
2012 after showing a 2011 rise of 2.4 percent, on the low end of
its guidance last year.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)