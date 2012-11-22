PRAGUE Nov 22 Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter core profit, as expected, thanks to a new production line and lower polymer prices.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 11.3 million euros in the quarter.

It also confirmed its EBITDA guidance for the full year for 5-15 percent growth, but said it expected growth at the lower end of the range.

Third-quarter net profit rose 57 percent to 8.6 million euros, Pegas said. (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by Jason Hovet)