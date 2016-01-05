ISTANBUL Jan 5 Pegasus Airlines, a
Turkish budget carrier, said on Tuesday it has suspended flights
to and from Russia until Jan. 13 after authorities there failed
to give its crew members visas.
Russia has instituted a number of sanctions against Turkish
companies and individuals after the Turkish military shot down a
Russian jet in November it said had breached its airspace while
on a bombing campaign in neighbouring Syria.
A spokesman for state-run carrier Turkish Airlines
told Reuters it has obtained visas for crew and its
flights to Russia have not not been affected.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by
Ece Toksabay)