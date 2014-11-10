Singapore March factory output rose 10.2 pct y/y, exceeds expectations
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore's industrial production grew more than expected in March thanks to continued expansion in the electronics sector, data showed on Wednesday.
Nov 10 Pegatron Corp
* Says Q3 net profit at T$4.75 billion (155.52 million US dollar); market forecast net profit T$3.04 billion
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.5430 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore's industrial production grew more than expected in March thanks to continued expansion in the electronics sector, data showed on Wednesday.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: