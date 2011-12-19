BRIEF-Kraken Sonar Systems signs teaming agreement with Atlas Elektronik
* Wholly-owned subsidiary, Kraken Sonar Systems, has signed a teaming agreement with Atlas Elektronik GMBH
TAIPEI Dec 19 Apple Inc supplier Pegatron said a small explosion at its subsidiary in Shanghai, China had injured some workers but would not have a big impact on production.
Pegatron said in a statement released early on Sunday that there was some damage to machinery but it can readjust the facility so the impact on its operations and revenues will not be big.
The company said it is in the process of investigating the cause of the explosion.
A source with knowledge of the matter said the facility affected is partly used to make products for Apple.
* icc International Cannabis Corporation announces intention to apply for licenses in Colombia