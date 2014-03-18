TAIPEI, March 18 Taiwan's Pegatron Corp
, which assembles Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad,
is opening up new factory space and recruiting workers in China
to meet orders to manufacture the new iPhone 6, Commercial Times
reported.
Production would begin in the second quarter, the newspaper
said on Tuesday, citing sources which it did not identify. It
did not give a timeline for when the phone would arrive in
stores.
The report also did not specify the number of units that
would be manufactured at the facility in Kunshan, on the
outskirts of Shanghai, or how many workers would be recruited.
In addition to Pegatron, fellow Taiwanese contract assembler
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd would be the other
primary manufacturer of the new phone, Commercial Times said.
Pegatron chief financial officer and spokesman Charles Lin
had no comment on the report. Calls to Hon Hai seeking comment
went unanswered.
Shares of Pegatron gained 1.64 percent, eclipsing a 0.26
percent rise in the broader Taiwan market.