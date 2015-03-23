TAIPEI, March 23 Strong iPhone 6 sales lifted
annual net profit at Pegatron Corp, the Taiwanese
assembler of Apple Inc, to a record high, as its chief
executive questioned the company's reliance on smartphones to
generate revenue.
Pegatron on Monday said 2014 net profit rose 53.4 percent
from the previous year to T$14.66 billion ($466.8 million).
Fourth-quarter net profit also surged 68 percent to a record
T$5.68 billion, as revenue from its communication devices
business grew to account for just under two-thirds of its
overall revenue, up from 30 percent in the same year-ago period.
Asked about Pegatron's reliance on smartphones, Chief
Executive Jason Cheng told an earnings briefing Pegatron was
taking advantage of a good business opportunity.
But he added: "It's definitely not a good thing to be too
concentrated on just a few clients. But you can't avoid the fact
that mobile phones have been fast sellers. When good business
comes your way, how can you not take it?"
Apple sold more than expected iPhones over the year-end
holiday season.
Last month, a labour rights group said low costs helped
Pegatron win business from Apple, which allegedly moved some
orders from rival Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
after an increase in labour costs aimed at addressing a spate of
worker suicides in 2010.
Pegatron's strong communication device revenue contrasts
with weaker sales of most of the other tech products it
assembles: computers' contribution to revenue fell 38 percent,
while consumer devices, which includes tablets and video game
consoles, dropped 17 percent, it said.
"They should be careful about their reliance on Apple," said
Fubon Securities analyst Arthur Liao, who estimates Apple
products contributed as much as 59 percent to Pegatron's revenue
last year.
Pegatron rival Hon Hai has struck several deals to diversify
away from contract manufacturing, including buying a stake in a
Taiwanese telecom provider. On Monday, it said it was teaming up
with Chinese social networking firm Tencent Holdings Ltd
to develop opportunities related to electric vehicles.
($1 = 31.4330 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)