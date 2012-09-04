* New Mountain fund III is more than 70 percent invested
* Fund III yet to report a full exit
* First close for fund IV expected in 2013
By Luisa Beltran
NEW YORK, Sept 4 (peHUB) - New Mountain Capital is expected
to begin marketing for its latest buyout fund later this year or
early in 2013, three sources said.
New York-based New Mountain, which manages more than $9
billion in assets under management, collected $5.1 billion with
its third fund in 2008. That pool is more than 70 percent
invested, persons say. Private equity firms usually begin
marketing once funds are about 70 percent invested.
"They are expected to start fundraising for Fund IV late
this year or early next year," a placement source said.
New Mountain will be competing against much bigger buyout
shops for capital. Apollo Global Management, which has $105
billion of total assets under management, is expected to begin
fundraising for its latest buyout fund later this year. Apollo
is said to be seeking up to $12 billion for its latest flagship
fund. Bain Capital, which has roughly $65 billion in AUM, also
began marketing for its latest mega private equity fund in June,
peHUB has learned. The target for Bain Capital Fund XI is $6
billion.
It's unclear how much New Mountain is expected to raise with
its fourth fund. New Mountain is currently not marketing but
will likely secure a first close for fund IV in 2013, a
different source says.
New Mountain has completed some partial exits from its third
pool but not a full one, persons say. Two placement agents said
the private equity firm may delay fundraising until it secures a
full exit. This is untrue, a third source said. New Mountain
typically waits until it is raising a new pool before it tries
to "harvest" a fund. For example, New Mountain, when it closed
its third fund in 2008, hadn't secured any exits from its second
pool, the source says. Fund III ended up raising $5.1 billion,
which was $2 billion more than its target. Fund III has
generated a net IRR of 7.3 percent, according to Dec. 31 data
from CalPERS.
New Mountain, using dividends and gains, has returned
hundreds of millions to investors of its third fund, the third
source says. The private equity firm invested roughly $300
million in New Mountain Finance Corp, a publicly traded business
development corporation, according to SEC filings. New Mountain
has return more than $200 million to investors and retains its
stake in the company, the person says. The investment came from
New Mountain's third fund, regulatory filings indicate.
Last week, New Mountain did announce a large exit. New
Mountain is selling Deltek to Thoma Bravo after owning the
enterprise software provider for seven years. The sale is valued
at $1.1 billion and New Mountain is expected to make roughly
five times its equity investment in Deltek. However, the Deltek
investment comes from New Mountain's second fund. Fund II, which
raised $1.55 billion in 2005, is generating a net IRR of 10.4
percent, according to CalPERS.
Officials for New Mountain could not be reached for comment.