* Private equity a tough sell right now
* Final close expected in third quarter
* Investors have enjoyed a run of exits
By Luisa Beltran
NEW YORK, May 16 (peHUB) - Providence Equity Partners has
raised $4 billion to $4.5 billion for its seventh fund, which
has a $6 billion target, and the firm will likely hold a final
close in the third quarter. A recent flurry of exits appears to
have given the media private equity shop's latest fund a shot of
momentum.
Providence Equity, based in Providence, R.I., invests in
media, communications, information and education deals. The
buyout shop began raising Providence Equity Partners VII LP
early last year and was initially hoping to raise $8 billion.
But the firm "got blowback from LPs, so dropped the target to $6
billion," a source that specializes in marketing funds said.
(LPs refers to the limited partners, primarily institutional
investors, that invest in private equity funds.) A Providence
Equity spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Providence Equity previously raised $12.1 billion for Fund
VI in 2007, which was nearly triple the size of its fifth fund,
a $4.25 billion fund raised in 2004. Fund VI hasn't performed as
well as its predecessor; it had a net internal rate of return of
3.6 percent as of Sept. 30, compared with a net IRR of 4.6
percent for Fund V, according to California Public Employees'
Retirement System, a limited partner in both funds.
Sources said that they expect Providence Equity to hit the
lowered $6 billion target for Fund VII. "Providence is one of
the better large GPs out there," said a fund marketer who asked
not to be named. "Their track record and their specialty focus -
media - make it likely that they'll hit their target in what
remains an extremely tough fundraising environment."
Meantime, Providence Equity continues to return money to
prior fund investors. Today the firm announced it was selling
Decision Resources, a research and advisory firm specializing in
pharmaceuticals and health care, for about $635 million to
Piramal Healthcare. The deal is expected to close by the end of
second quarter. Providence Equity acquired a majority stake in
Decision Resources in May 2007. The company also paid out a
dividend to investors last year. It's unclear how much
Providence Equity invested in Decision Resources, but the deal
is expected to generate a return of a little more than 2x
invested capital, sources said.
Providence Equity had another exit two months earlier. It
announced in March that Chicago buyout shop Thoma Bravo would
buy portfolio company Archipelago Learning in a deal valued at
about $291 million. Archipelago Learning is expected to produce
a return of 3x invested capital, one source said. Additionally,
Providence Equity is reportedly selling its 10 percent stake in
Hulu to the company's other investors, and last month it was
reported that Providence Equity expects to get a chunk of a $400
million dividend from AutoTrader.com.
All told, the firm has distributed $7.8 billion to its
limited partners since 2010, a source said. Of the $7.8 billion,
$5 billion is gain, the source added.
And there's plenty left to sell. One limited partner said
that Providence Equity is "doing all the right things," but
noted that "none of us are in this business for a 2x gross
return." Providence Equity's sixth fund represents a mix of
realized and unrealized deals, the limited partner added. "It's
definitely weighted toward unrealized."