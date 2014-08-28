UPDATE 3-ECB rate setters vow to keep money taps open as French vote looms
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
Aug 28 PEH Wertpapier AG : * Says increased profit after tax in the first half of 2014 by + 122.2% * Says profit after tax rose in Q2 compared to the first quarter of 2014 by
35.9% to EUR 617 thousand * Says EBITDA (after third shares) increased in Q2 by 38.1% to EUR 1.098
million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to the regulator's review of the scandal.