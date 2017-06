WARSAW Nov 14 Bank Pekao, Poland's top corporate lender controlled by Italy's UniCredit , reported a 16-percent earnings growth in the third quarter on Monday, beating expectations thanks to a rise in revenues from interest-bearing assets.

Pekao posted a net profit of 766 million zlotys ($239.4 million)compared to 728 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)