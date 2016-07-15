WARSAW, July 15 Polish Alior Bank's
chief executive officer on Friday denied a media report saying
the state-run mid-tier lender has bought a 10-percent stake in
Poland's No.2 bank by assets Pekao SA from UniCredit
.
"What can I say? Untrue," Wojciech Sobieraj texted Reuters.
Earlier on Friday Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily said,
quoting its sources, that Alior, which is controlled by Poland's
biggest insurer PZU, had bought a 749-million euro
($832.66 million) stake.
Reuters sources had said the stake was bought by foreign
investors mainly.
($1 = 0.8995 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Stephen Coates)