WARSAW Aug 24 Poland is not conducting any
negotiations with Italy's biggest bank UniCredit
regarding potential buy of its Polish unit, and any potential
deal must be done on market terms, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz
Morawiecki said on Tuesday.
According to sources, chief executive of state-run insurer
PZU is going this week to Milan to talk about buying
Bank Pekao. The news sparked rise in UniCredit shares
as investors speculated that the deal is very close, as Poland
had expressed in the past its interest to increase control over
the banking sector, which would include Pekao buy by PZU.
"We're not conducting any specific negotiations, PZU and PFR
fund are not conducting negotiations," Morawiecki told Reuters
in a telephone interview on Tuesday night.
Asked if Poland is determined to buy Pekao Morawiecki said:
"Of course, in terms of every possible transaction, transaction
which is buzzed it must be a market transaction ... We want to
act on market terms."
Morawiecki also said that he expects economic growth at 3.6
percent next year, and even if there will be a slowdown to
3.4-3.5 percent due to external factors, the general government
deficit will remain on safe level.
