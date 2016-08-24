(Adds more quotes, details, background)
WARSAW Aug 23 Poland is not conducting any
negotiations with Italy's biggest bank UniCredit
regarding acquisition of its Polish unit, and any potential deal
must be done on market terms, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz
Morawiecki said.
According to sources, chief executive of state-run insurer
PZU is going this week to Milan to talk about buying
Bank Pekao.
The news sparked rise in UniCredit shares as investors
speculated of an imminent deal. Poland had expressed in the past
its interest to increase control over the banking sector, and
the operation would include Pekao acqusition by PZU.
"We're not conducting any specific negotiations, PZU and PFR
fund are not conducting negotiations," Morawiecki told Reuters
in a telephone interview on Tuesday night.
Asked if Poland is determined to buy Pekao, Morawiecki said:
"Of course, in terms of every possible transaction, transaction
which is buzzed it must be a market transaction ... We want to
act on market terms."
Potential Pekao buy is part of the government's larger
agenda of taking back control of the country's banking sector,
which is 58 percent owned by foreign investors.
According to a source close to the transaction, UniCredit
has already decided to sell a 40.1 percent stake in Pekao. But
its advisers are telling UniCredit it ought to sell part of its
stake on the open market, the source said, before making a deal
with a strategic investor.
Morawiecki declined to comment on the details of the
transaction.
The UniCredit's stake in Pekao is worth $3.45 billion.
Morawiecki, a former CEO at Polish unit of Santander
, also pointed out that banks in Western Europe
are experiencing difficult times.
"The biggest challenge for this sector stability and
Europe's economy is Italian banks' situation. They struggle with
high NPLs," Morawiecki said. He said Portuguese and German banks
are also facing challenges.
UniCredit is looking for fresh money because it faces a
capital shortfall estimated at 7 billion to 8 billion euros
($7.92-9.05 billion).
Poland's ruling party, the Law and Justice (PiS), pledged
that it would increase state's control over economy in its
successful election campaign last year.
Morawiecki has said the government would look with interest
at a potential sale of Pekao, and PZU's head Michal Krupinski
said the group would consider taking over both Pekao and
Polbank, the Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen.
Buying back Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA and Pekao would
give Polish capital control of 54 percent of the banking sector.
DEFICIT IN 2017
Morawiecki also played down fears that the budget deficit
might be too high next year to comply with European Union's
rules of keeping the general government deficit below the 3
percent of gross domestic product ceiling.
"We will keep this deficit under control," Morawiecki said,
adding that it is possible even if the growth pace slows down to
3.4-3.5 percent next year due to external factors.
Poland will improve tax collection, while inflation and
still high growth will secure bigger budget revenues, he said.
"I think that this forecast of 3.6 percent growth in 2017
and inflation at 1.3 percent is balanced. This is my core,
realistic scenario," he said.
Morawiecki said the present zloty level is good for both
exporters, as well as Poles and companies indebted in foreign
currencies. He reiterated that the range of 4.2-4.5 to euro is a
healthy one. ($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)