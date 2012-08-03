* Q2 net profit down 1 pct to 704 mln zlotys
* Bad loan provisions up, but less than expected
(Releads with warning on construction sector, adds details)
WARSAW Aug 3 Poland's No.2 lender Pekao
warned on Friday that the debt troubles of the
country's builders will continue to weigh on local banks' loan
portfolios as it reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly earnings
due to related provisions.
"Considering the probable significant fall of infrastructure
investments in 2013 ... construction sector companies' situation
will remain difficult, which may impact the quality of banks'
loan portfolios," Pekao said.
Pekao and its larger local rival PKO BP are seen
as most exposed to troubles among builders, led by PBG
and Polimex.
Dozens of Polish construction companies ran into trouble
after bidding wars to build motorways ahead of the Euro 2012
soccer championship left them saddled with loss-making contracts
atop unmanageable debt piles.
Pekao, a unit of Italy's UniCredit, earned 704
million zlotys ($208.2 million) in the second quarter, slightly
more than the 665 million predicted by brokerages and banks
polled by Reuters.
The lender took 168 million zlotys in provisions for bad
loans, 20 million less than expected but still above 134 million
zlotys in the same period of last year.
($1 = 3.3819 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)