Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
WARSAW Aug 3 Poland's No. 2 lender Pekao expects its results in the second half to be at least in line with the first six months despite the expected economic slowdown, Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio told a news conference on Friday.
Pekao, a unit of Italy's UniCredit, earned 1.415 billion zlotys in the first half of this year. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.