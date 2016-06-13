Japan passes law to tighten regulations on high-frequency trading
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
SOPOT, Poland, June 13 The chief executive of Poland's Bank Pekao, Luigi Lovaglio, told reporters on Monday he ruled out the possibility of Italy's UniCredit selling the Polish unit.
Speculations over a potential spin-off of Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender by assets, surfaced after sources said UniCredit was reviewing its holdings for a possible sale in an effort to shore up its capital base. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
BRASILIA, May 19 Hopes Latin America's largest economy could emerge from its worst-ever recession this year were plunged into doubt on Thursday after President Michel Temer was shaken by allegations he condoned bribing a potential witness.