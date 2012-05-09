* Trian holds 21 mln shares
* Urges 'strategic alternatives'
* Ingersoll shares up 5 pct to 10-month high
By Nick Zieminski
May 9 Activist investor Nelson Peltz said his
Trian Fund Management has picked up a stake of more than 7
percent in Ingersoll Rand Plc to push changes at the
manufacturer of air conditioners and security systems.
Ingersoll's shares rose more than 5 percent, to their
highest level since July 2011.
Peltz said Ingersoll's stock was undervalued and he wants to
talk to company management and its board about pursuing
strategic alternatives, including a restructuring of its key
segments.
Trian owned 21.07 million shares in the company as of May 1,
a regulatory filing showed.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System, or
CalSTRS, disclosed a holding of more than 800,000 shares as part
of the joint filing.
Trian wants Ingersoll to raise its operating margins closer
to the level of peers and to consider using debt to fund a more
aggressive stock buyback, according to the regulatory filing.
Trian also said it seeks more independent directors on
Ingersoll's board and thinks executive pay needs to better
reflect performance.
Ingersoll makes industrial air compressors, security systems
and golf carts but its biggest business is heating and cooling
systems as a result of its 2008 purchase of Trane. Its
competitors include United Technologies' Carrier unit
and Lennox International.
Analysts said Ingersoll's air conditioner and security
businesses fit together so the likely focus for future
divestitures would be the industrial business that includes air
compressors and golf vehicles.
Longbow analyst Eli Lustgarten said Ingersoll deserves
credit for improving operations in recent years under Chief
Executive Mike Lamach, but the company is heavily reliant on
still-weak U.S. construction markets.
"There are businesses that could be (sold) to raise cash,"
Lustgarten said, but tax consequences may make such sales
unappealing. Ingersoll trades at a premium to industrial peers
like Caterpillar, Eaton and Parker Hannifin
, because Ingersoll's late-cycle earnings recovery is just
getting started.
TRIAN'S INVESTMENTS
Ingersoll's market capitalization is about $12.7 billion.
In recent months, billionaire investor Peltz had revealed
stakes in companies ranging from PepsiCo to Heinz
and State Street Corp, in an effort to push
changes. In some cases, Trian has sold its investments soon
after, as happened with Pepsi.
"We welcome, respect and appreciate the constructive views
of all of our shareholders," Ingersoll spokeswoman Misty Zelent
told Reuters.
Ingersoll stock could reach $50 once earnings recover, said
analyst Brian Langenberg of Langenberg & Co, who added that the
company's current profit forecasts would be hard to miss.
"It probably doesn't hurt to have an astute investor
directly involved," Langenberg said. "They should absolutely
listen to him. I don't think they necessarily have to."
Ingersoll's stock was up $2.28 to $44.55 in late afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.