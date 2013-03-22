March 22 U.S. activist shareholder Nelson Peltz
has in recent weeks been building up stakes in PepsiCo Inc
and Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc,
Britain's Daily Telegraph reported on Friday, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
The newspaper said the exact size of Peltz's stakes in the
two companies were unclear, but cited one source as saying that
Peltz had spent at least $2 billion in a concerted buying spree.
According to a Feb. 14 regulatory filing, Peltz's Trian Fund
Management did not hold any stock in either company as of Dec.
31, 2012.
PepsiCo and Trian Fund Management were not immediately
available for comment.
A spokesman for Mondelez said he was not aware if Peltz had
a stake in the company.