Feb 27 PepsiCo Inc said its board again
rejected activist investor Nelson Peltz's renewed call to split
the company's beverage business from its flourishing snacks
division.
Ian Cook, presiding director of the company's board, in a
letter to Peltz on Thursday said the board and management were
"comfortable" and in "complete alignment" in rejecting his
proposal.
Cook said PepsiCo had analyzed the company's current
structure and its beverage business and concluded that it was
better off as a combined food and beverage company.
"In short, the board and management have concluded that the
financial engineering you (Peltz) propose erodes value for
shareholders rather than creates value," Cook wrote in the
letter sent to Trian Fund Management, Peltz's investment fund.
PepsiCo's response comes a week after Peltz sent a 37-page
letter to its board urging them to create "two leaner and more
entrepreneurial companies" by spinning off the floundering
beverage business and focusing on its fast-growing
billion-dollar snack business, which owns brands such as
Doritos, Cheetos and Lays.
Peltz had said a spin-off would boost sales and margins in
the snacks business, while the drinks business would generate
stable flow of cash that could be returned to shareholders.
Trian owned about $1.2 billion of Pepsico stock, as of last
week.
Peltz, in an interview with CNBC earlier in the day, said he
would take the issue to every major Pepsi shareholder in the
coming weeks to garner support.
PepsiCo shares were up slightly in post-market trading after
closing at $79.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.