* Third-quarter profit up 2 pct to C$30.7 mln
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 6 Pembina Pipeline Corp
said on Wednesday it will spend C$670 million ($673
million) on a 108,000 barrel per day expansion of its Western
Canadian pipeline systems.
The company, which reported a 2 percent rise in
third-quarter profit on Tuesday, said it plans to boost the size
of its Peace and Northern pipeline systems to accommodate rising
production.
Pembina's Peace pipeline system takes oil and natural gas
condensate from fields in northeastern British Columbia and
northwestern Alberta to the Edmonton, Alberta, transportation
hub. The company will spend C$215 million to boost capacity on
the system by 55,000 bpd to 250,000 bpd by late 2014.
The company will spend an additional C$330 million raising
the capacity of the Northern pipeline system by 53,000 bpd to
220,000 bpd by the middle of 2015.
The line takes natural gas liquids from fields in B.C. and
northwestern Alberta to the Fort Saskatchewan refining center
near Edmonton.
A further C$125 million will be spent tying new fields into
the expanded lines.
The company said third-quarter profit rose to C$30.7
million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, from C$30.1 million, or
18 Canadian cents, in the year-prior quarter.
Pembina shares rose 7 Canadian cents to C$28.09 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.