Dec 1 Pembina Pipeline set its
capital budget for next year at C$550 million, 10 percent higher
than 2011, as the Canadian oil and natural gas liquids
transporter looks to develop its conventional pipelines and gas
services projects.
Calgary-based Pembina will allocate C$245 million for the
construction of its Saturn and Resthaven enhanced liquids
extraction facilities in west central Alberta, along with
related pipelines, it said in a statement.
The company will spend about C$55 million to increase
capacity to 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year, and C$45
million in 2013 to up capacity by an additional 35,000 bpd.
"These expansion projects are necessary so that Pembina can
continue to meet the growing needs of producers resulting from
new technology and increased activity in plays such as the
Montney oil pools," it said.