Dec 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp, operator
of a regional pipeline network in Western Canada, said it had
raised its capital budget for 2015 by 36 percent to C$1.94
billion ($1.70 billion).
Pembina said it planned to spend about C$1.12 billion, or 58
percent of its budget, on its conventional pipelines business.
Part of this will be used to fund the expansion of its Peace
and Northern NGL pipeline network in Alberta and British
Columbia, which is expected to add capacity of 53,000 barrels
per day, the company said on Monday.
Calgary-based Pembina said it would spend C$510 million on
its storage hubs and truck terminals business, which also
includes two natural gas liquids processing (NGL) sites, one of
which will get the bulk of the midstream budget.
The company said it would spend C$240 million on its natural
gas gathering and processing business.
Pembina's shares have risen nearly 4 percent this year on
the Toronto Stock Exchange, closing at C$38.96 on Friday.
($1 = 1.1390 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Ted Kerr)