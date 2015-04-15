NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - Mexican state-owned oil company
Pemex is considering a return to the Samurai market as soon as
this year, Treasurer Rodolfo Campos told IFR.
"We are working hard (on the filing process) to make it
possible by the end of the summer," said Campos.
The issuer has been working with the Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi, Mizuho and Sumitomo which took the credit on a
roadshow last year.
"The idea is to diversify our investor base (among accounts)
which wouldn't buy our paper if it isn't denominated in yen or
sold in a Samurai format," he said.
Pemex raised EUR2.25bn in the euro market Tuesday through
the issuance of seven and 12-year bonds that were priced to
yield 1.98% and 2.848%, respectively.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)