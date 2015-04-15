NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex is considering a return to the Samurai market as soon as this year, Treasurer Rodolfo Campos told IFR.

"We are working hard (on the filing process) to make it possible by the end of the summer," said Campos.

The issuer has been working with the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Mizuho and Sumitomo which took the credit on a roadshow last year.

"The idea is to diversify our investor base (among accounts) which wouldn't buy our paper if it isn't denominated in yen or sold in a Samurai format," he said.

Pemex raised EUR2.25bn in the euro market Tuesday through the issuance of seven and 12-year bonds that were priced to yield 1.98% and 2.848%, respectively. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)