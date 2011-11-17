* Second round tender process to begin next week
* Contracts to be offered for 6 mature oil fields in north
(Adds byline, details on third round)
By Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 Mexico's state oil monopoly
Pemex [PEMX.UL] expects to assign a second round of contracts
to operate its oil fields in May and begin the tender process
next week, an executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Pemex, which in August awarded its first-ever private
oil-field operating contracts, is seeking to kick start foreign
investment in the nationalized energy sector after 2008
reforms. [ID:nN1E77H17R]
The second-round of contracts had been expected to be
tendered in October but was delayed after various setbacks.
[ID:nS1E78C1XV]
"We expect to publish the prerequisites (for the tender)
next week," said Pemex's director of exploration and
production, Carlos Morales.
The boards of Pemex's exploration and production unit as
well as Pemex's board have approved the framework for contracts
for six mature oil fields in the north of the country, which
have proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves of 4 billion
barrels with proven reserves of 300 million barrels.
"There's a lot of potential there," said Morales.
The private contracts are part of Mexico's effort to revive
its oil output, which has fallen 24 percent from a 2004 peak of
3.4 million barrels per day (bpd).
THIRD ROUND EYED
Morales said the third round of contracts would involve the
troubled Chicontepec project, which has absorbed billions of
dollars of investment but fallen short of production hopes due
to challenging geology.
"We will be seeking authorization .... in the first two
months of next year in order to publish the tenders in March or
April," he said.
Pemex says Chicontepec, discovered more than 80 years ago,
holds almost 40 percent of the country's oil reserves -- 17.7
billion barrels of crude equivalent -- and could produce
between 550,000 and 600,000 barrels of oil per day by 2021.
But Mexico's oil regulator rejected Pemex's plan to develop
the field, saying it was not efficient enough.
A renewed slide in output could one day force the world's
seventh largest producer to become a net crude importer.
Around a third of Mexico's budget is funded by oil revenues
so the decline in production has had serious implications for
the country's financial health and was one of the reasons
behind a ratings downgrade in 2009.
Pemex is aiming to produce 2.6 million bpd by the end of
this year, 2.7 million bpd in 2012 and to return to producing 3
million bpd in coming years.
(Writing by Elinor Comlay and Krista Hughes; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Bob Burgdorfer)