RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex reported on Monday a third-quarter profit of 23.9 billion pesos ($1.86 billion), with revenue reaching 408.9 billion pesos in the July to September period.
Pemex posted a third quarter net loss of 81 billion pesos for the year-earlier period, on revenue totaling 392 billion pesos.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.