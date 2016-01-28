NEW YORK, Jan 28 (IFR) - Mexico's Pemex broke the silence in
the LatAm primary markets on Thursday, announcing a three-part
benchmark dollar bond that is the region's first corporate
offering of the year.
The oil company picked an opportune time, coming on a day
when crude prices were rebounding and following headlines that
the government might inject capital into the state-owned entity.
Still, leads were seen offering a generous concession based
on initial price thoughts of high 5% area on a three-year,
6.625%-6.75% on a five-year and 7.375% area on a 10-year.
Those levels were a good 70bp or more over the curve, where
Pemex's existing 3.125% 2019s, 5.50% 2021s and 4.50% 2026s were
being spotted at 4.95%, 5.85% and 6.31%, respectively.
At that level the deal is seen coming cheap, especially
relative to the sovereign, whose new 4.125% 2026s were trading
at a mid-market yield of around 4%.
"That is like a 300bp spread to the sovereign," one
syndicate manager away from the deal told IFR. "Traditionally it
has traded 80bp-120bp wide."
While oil hit a three-week high on Thursday, Pemex will have
to adjust to higher funding costs this year as investors push
back on oil and gas names.
"As a result of deteriorating cash flows and credit
investors increasingly avoiding the struggling energy sector,
Latin American national oil companies will face high refinancing
risk," Nymia Almeida, a senior credit officer at Moody's, wrote
earlier this month.
Almeida named Pemex as one of the region's oil companies
needing to tackle significant debt maturities in 2016 and 2017.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)