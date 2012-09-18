* Pemex has had recent string of fires in Tamaulipas
* Cause of blaze still unclear
(Adds higher death toll)
REYNOSA, Mexico, Sept 18 At least 26 people were
killed when a gas facility of state oil monopoly Pemex burst
into flames in northern Mexico on Tuesday, disrupting gas
supplies in the area.
Pemex said in a statement that 26 workers had been killed at
the gas compression station near the city of Reynosa, a key
entry point for natural gas to Mexico from the United States.
Of the dead, four were Pemex staff, and 22 were contract
workers, the company said.
The blaze was one of the worst accidents Pemex has suffered
in the last few years.
A number of people were also injured, according to local
media, though Pemex has not said how many. Emergency services at
the scene said at least 10 people had been injured.
As a safety measure, Pemex shut pipeline valves, which might
strain supplies if the closure is prolonged.
Pemex said that by early on Tuesday afternoon it had
extinguished the fire, which began with an explosion at the
facility, according to local reports.
The company has not said what caused the blaze.
Television pictures showed fires raging at the plant earlier
on Tuesday as ambulances rushed to the scene.
Pemex said the blaze had caused damage to the measuring
equipment, a pipeline and several control valves at the plant,
which belongs to its exploration and production arm, PEP.
The incident follows two other fires at Pemex facilities in
the state of Tamaulipas in the past few weeks.
The facility sends gas imports from the United States as
well as domestic gas production from Mexico's Burgos fields to
the industrial city of Monterrey.
Houston-based oil analyst George Baker said that a temporary
shutdown of the Reynosa facility was unlikely to have a big
impact on U.S. natural gas exports to Mexico due to extensive
storage capacity on the U.S. side of the border.
David Shields, an independent Mexico City-based oil analyst,
said supply to Mexico's domestic market is also unlikely to be
significantly affected by a temporary closure.
"If Monterrey can be supplied from one pipeline, it can be
supplied from another," said Shields.
Earlier this month, four Pemex workers were injured after a
fire broke out at the Madero refinery in Tamaulipas. Another
blaze at the same refinery occurred on Aug. 13.
A number of blazes at Pemex facilities have been caused by
illegal tapping of pipelines, which have been preyed upon by
criminal gangs. Tamaulipas, which borders the United States, has
been ravaged by drug gangs in recent years.
In 1984, hundreds of people died and many more were burned
after a series of explosions at a Pemex liquid petroleum gas
facility in San Juanico, on the edge of Mexico City.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, David Alire Garcia and Lizbeth
Diaz; editing by Dave Graham, Bob Burgdorfer, Carol Bishopric,
Gary Hill)