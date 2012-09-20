* Pemex aims to maintain supplies, prevent price hikes
* Mexico to import more from U.S. via pipeline
* Probe continues into cause of blaze
MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexico's state-run oil
firm, Pemex, will import more natural gas to avoid shortages and
possible price hikes after a deadly fire at a gas compression
station near the U.S. border disrupted supplies in the region, a
company official said on Wednesday.
Several explosions and a fire killed 29 people at the
facility near the northern city of Reynosa on Tuesday in one of
the worst accidents in the oil and gas industry in recent years.
The station, which receives gas from Mexico's Burgos field,
was damaged, and Pemex was forced to turn off a pipeline,
putting a strain on local deliveries.
"The supply is guaranteed," Carlos Morales, director of
Pemex exploration and development, told a Mexican radio station.
Morales said the accident has reduced the volume of natural
gas Pemex handles by 700 million cubic feet (mmcf) per day.
"Because the volume from Burgos is going to decrease, it
would be feasible to use pipelines from the center (of the
country) with a higher load of imported gas," he said.
"We're doing everything possible to maintain ... the same
price levels so that industry does not suffer any shutdowns."
Pemex produced 6.59 billion cubic feet of natural gas in
2011 and imported 791 mmcf, according to company data.
To compensate for the supply squeeze, Mexico plans to import
between 250 and 300 mmcf per day from the United States via
pipelines and another 200 million cubic feet per day through the
Altamira port on the Gulf of Mexico.
It is also contemplating bringing in another 200 mmcf per
day through the port of Manzanillo on the Pacific and could
boost supply further with 100 mmcf from its Campeche fields in
the Gulf.
Morales said Pemex was still investigating the cause of the
accident and dismissed speculation that it may have been an
attack related to drug cartel violence in the region.
Energy Minister Jordy Herrera said on Wednesday workers were
doing maintenance work at the plant at the time of the
explosions.
