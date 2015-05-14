(Adds volume of sale, quote and background)
MEXICO CITY May 14 Mexican state oil company
Pemex said on Thursday it has signed a contract with South
Korea's Hyundai to sell the company crude in the second half of
this year.
A Pemex spokesman said the contract calls for 5 million
barrels to be sold to Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd, mostly heavy Maya
crude as well as some of Pemex's Isthmus light crude.
"The contract remains open for additional sales," the
spokesman added, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line
with company policy.
Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd is a major producer and
distributor of oil and refined products in South Korea, and is
part of conglomerate Hyundai Group.
In March, the head of Pemex's trading arm PMI said that by
the end of this year the company expected to double crude
exports to South Korea, one of the firm's top markets as it
seeks to diversify its sales away from the United States.
Pemex announced earlier this year a 1 million barrel crude
shipment to South Korea's second-biggest refiner, GS Caltex
Corp, the first installment of a separate 5 million barrels in
shipments to the country that was expected to be finalized in
April.
