* State oil company expects to add capacity at Tula refinery
by 2018
* First phase of project is underway -Pemex official
* Also plans to produce cleaner-burning gasoline in northern
state
By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexico's state oil monopoly
Pemex expects to add 40,000 barrels per day of capacity by 2018
at its No.2 refinery, under a $3.5-billion expansion planned
with construction firm ICA Fluor.
The first phase of the Tula refinery expansion is underway
and includes basic engineering and other site preparation, a
Pemex official told Reuters on Monday.
The expansion project awarded to ICA Fluor, a joint venture
between Mexican construction company ICA and U.S.
engineering firm Fluor Corp, will boost the refinery's
distillates production by more than a quarter from current
levels when completed, Pemex said in a statement on Sunday.
The project is separate from a new $10 billion refinery also
planned for near the existing 325,000 bpd installation at Tula,
51 miles (82 km) north of Mexico City.
"We're going to produce higher-value products (with the
expansion project), including more gasoline, diesel and jet
fuel," the Pemex official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity in accordance with company policy.
The first phase of the expansion project is expected to wrap
up in the second quarter of 2015, at which point construction
will begin. The overall project is expected to be completed by
the second quarter of 2018.
Pemex has also begun a project that will produce 42,500 bpd
of cleaner-burning gasoline at its Cadereyta refinery, located
in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, the company said in a
separate statement on Monday.
Pemex's five other refineries will also adopt similar moves
to produce more ultra-low sulfur gasoline, but no timeline was
provided.
The Cadereyta project can refine gasoline that contains
about 30 parts per million (ppm) of sulfur, while standard
gasoline grades produced at the refinery contain about 800 ppm.
Last week, ICA Fluor won a contract valued at about $110
million to build a gas compression system at Mexico's Gulf coast
port of Dos Bocas.
In July, ICA Chief Executive Alonso Quintana said the
company will still take part in an expected windfall of up to
$70 billion annually in new Mexican government infrastructure
projects.