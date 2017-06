MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex posted a fourth quarter net loss of 23.83 billion Mexican pesos ($1.7 billion), according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange on Monday.

The company, which is heavily taxed by the government, lost 23.56 billion pesos in the fourth-quarter of 2010.

Pemex said revenue was 420 billion pesos in the October to December period.