* Pemex posts 4th quarter loss of 23.83 bln pesos

* Revenues increase to 420 billion pesos

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex widened its loss in the fourth quarter due to higher taxes and a depreciation of the Mexican peso, the company said on Monday.

State-run Pemex said it lost 23.83 billion pesos ($1.7 billion) compared with a net loss of 23.56 billion pesos in the fourth-quarter of 2010, in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The company said it paid 58 percent of its total earnings in the quarter in taxes to the government, which relies heavily on crude revenues to fund the federal budget.

Pemex said sales jumped to 420 billion pesos in the October to December period compared with 343 billion pesos earned in the same quarter a year earlier, helped by higher oil prices.

Pemex posted a massive loss of 81 billion Mexican pesos in the third quarter of last year, its worst quarterly performance in nearly three years.

Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has struggled to increase oil output after a dramatic decline at its largest oil fields but said on Sunday it had reached a reserve replacement rate of 100 percent for the first time.

Pemex's troubles have prompted calls for reform of the oil giant to allow for more private investment in the industry, and the company awarded its first private oil operating contracts for operating three small mature fields last year.